Inmate who walked off Hub City work detail in custody

An inmate who walked off a work detail last week is now in custody.

Anthony Boyd Lamar, 56, was being sought by the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he went missing in Hattiesburg May 31.

Lamar inmate #K3222 escaped while on a work detail at Tatum Park at 2:10 p.m.

He was wearing a green and white striped prison uniform according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He is serving 16 years for residential burglary. He was sentenced on July 18, 2016, in Copiah County.

There is no word at this time if Lamar will be facing additional charges.

