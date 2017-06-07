Pine Belt resident wins big at Bok Homa Casino

Summer just got hotter for one lucky Pine Belt resident.

Heide Lederman of Petal won $771,369.76 at Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville, according to a news release issued from Pearl River Resort.

Lederman hit a progressive jackpot playing the Buffalo Grand Game, a wide-area progressive slot machine.

According to the news release, The Buffalo Grand Game is linked to other tribal casinos across the nation, resulting in such a large jackpot.

“That’s a life changing amount of money,” stated Sonny Johnson, Interim President & CEO of Pearl River Resort in an issued statement. “We are excited to have such a lucky winner at Bok Homa Casino. I think we get almost as excited as the winner does.” Mr. Johnson also said, “The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians continues to invest in the gaming experience at Bok Homa, which translates to a winning experience for our guests.”

