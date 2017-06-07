Two USM athletes to compete at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Two Golden Eagles are set to compete at the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon beginning Wednesday.

USM junior Cra'vorkian Carson makes his debut at the Outdoor Championships after running a 10.40 second 100-meter dash at the NCAA East Preliminaries. The Tylertown native won the gold medal in the 60 meters at the 2017 Conference USA Indoor Championships.

Southern Miss senior Emron Gibbs returns to Eugene after finishing fourth in the javelin throw last season. The Grenada native's personal best is 248 feet, five inches.

Carson and Gibbs will compete in their respective events on Wednesday at 6:45 central time. The meet runs from Wednesday through Saturday and can be seen on ESPN 3.

