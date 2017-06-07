Two USM athletes to compete at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Two Golden Eagles are set to compete at the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon beginning Wednesday. Tylertown native Cra'vorkian Carson makes his debut at the Outdoor Championships after running a 10.40 second 100-meter dash at the NCAA East Preliminaries. Southern Miss senior Emron Gibbs returns to Eugene after finishing fourth in the javelin throw last season.More >>
On Tuesday night Jeffrey George was elected Ward 1 City Councilman in Hattiesburg. George (R) defeated Ken Chambers (D) with 67 percent of the vote. George received 711 total votes in 14 precincts, compared to Chambers' 346.More >>
