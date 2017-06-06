George elected to Hattiesburg City Council

On Tuesday night Jeffrey George was elected Ward 1 City Councilman in Hattiesburg.

George (R) defeated Ken Chambers (D) with 67 percent of the vote. George received 711 total votes in 14 precincts, compared to Chambers' 346.

Former Ward 1 Councilman had announced that he would not seek reelection. George formerly served two terms as SGA President at the University of Southern Mississippi.

