George elected to Hattiesburg City Council

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

On Tuesday night Jeffrey George was elected Ward 1 City Councilman in Hattiesburg.

George (R) defeated Ken Chambers (D) with 67 percent of the vote. George received 711 total votes in 14 precincts, compared to Chambers' 346. 

Former Ward 1 Councilman had announced that he would not seek reelection. George formerly served two terms as SGA President at the University of Southern Mississippi. 

