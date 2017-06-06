Brown ousts Naylor for Hattiesburg Ward 5 councilman seat - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Brown ousts Naylor for Hattiesburg Ward 5 councilman seat

Source: WDAM Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

There is a new Ward 5 councilman in Hattiesburg. 

Nicholas Brown ousted four-term incumbent Henry Naylor with 60 percent of the vote. 

Brown took over 1000 votes, and Naylor received 703. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly