Quincy Rogers elected Lumberton Mayor

Quincy Rogers ousted incumbent Mayor Kent D. Crider on Tuesday night in Lumberton. 

Rogers captured 63 percent of the vote with a total of 315 votes, compared to Crider's 189 votes. 

