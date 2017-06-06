New Era: DuPree concedes, Barker Hattiesburg mayor

The Hattiesburg mayoral election has been called.

Toby Barker won the Hattiesburg mayoral race Tuesday night, ousting longtime incumbent Johnny DuPree.

DuPree, 63, has been mayor since June 2001.

DuPree’s public service began in 1987 was appointed to the Hattiesburg Public School Board. In 1991, he was elected to a seat on the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, where he served for 10 years before running against then-incumbent Mayor Ed Morgan in 2001.

He defeated Morgan with 53 percent, becoming Hattiesburg’s first African-American mayor. He won re-election in 2005, 2009 and 2013. The latter election was marred by accusations of voter fraud, and a special election was called between DuPree and then City Councilman Dave Ware. DuPree won.

A Hattiesburg native, DuPree graduated from Hattiesburg High School. He earned an associate’s degree from Jones County Junior College; bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a doctorate from Jackson State University.

He has been married to his wife, Johniece, since 1972, and the couple have two daughters, April and Monica.

Barker, 35, has been elected three times to the Mississippi House of Representatives from District 102, which covers sections of Lamar and Forrest counties, including central Hattiesburg.

A Meridian native, Barker arrived in Hattiesburg to attend the University of Southern Mississippi in 2000 and remained after graduation. He first ran for state office in 2007, and at 25, was the youngest legislator elected in Mississippi.

He ran for mayor this year as an independent.

Barker earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Miss and a master’s degree from Brown University.

He has been married to his wife, Kate, since 2008, and the couple have a daughter, Audra.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.