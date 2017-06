The winner of the City of Columbia mayoral race is a familiar face.

Columbia Police Captain Justin McKenzie has 67 percent of the vote before absentee ballots.

McKenzie faced Calvin "Scope" Newsome in the race.

McKenzie's campaign focused on the city's financial situation, and changing the city's image.

Absentee votes have not been counted at this time.

