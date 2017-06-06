Buckhaults wins Ellisville mayoral race - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Buckhaults wins Ellisville mayoral race

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

The City of Ellisville has a new mayor. 

Lynn Buckhaults, a Republican, won the race with 91 percent of the vote. 

He was running against Independent Susan Patterson Kelly. 

