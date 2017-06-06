Emergency responders rescue critically injured man in Jones County

A one-vehicle accident in Jones County left one man trapped in his vehicle and critically injured before emergency responders were able to rescue him.

The accident occurred on Interstate 59 southbound near mile marker 110 around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. Sandersville, Powers and Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene and found a heavily damaged SUV pinned against a tree in the median across from the rest area.

Firefighters requested additional assistance because more man power and extrication tools were required. The position of the SUV made it difficult to remove the man while maintaining stability of the critically injured man.

Firefighters, Emergency Medical Responders, EMTs, police and tow service worked for an hour and ten minutes to free the man from the wreckage. Several tools were used in the rescue, and the man was finally removed after the roof of the vehicle was cut and folded back, according to the press release.

The injured man was stabilized and airlifted to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg hospital for treatment.

