Carey’s Land named NAIA All-America

William Carey University senior first baseman James Land was named first-team National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics 2017 Baseball All-America.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College transfer, who was named Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Year, became Carey’s first All-American since 2003.

Land, who hails from Gulfport, hit .381 with a school record-tying 21 home runs and 74 runs batted in and helped the Crusaders to the semifinals of their first NAIA World Series appearance since 1978.

In his two seasons as a Crusader, Land hit 31 home runs and 31 doubles with 128 RBIs.

Land was clutch in the postseason.

In 2016, he set an NAIA record with five home runs in an opening-round tournament. Land hit six home runs in 14 postseason games this spring, including a walk-off, game-winning homer against Texas Wesleyan in an opening-round elimination game and the only grand slam at the World Series.

In two years, Land helped Carey to 85 wins, including a 45-20 record this season.

