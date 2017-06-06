HPD responds to verbal altercation at Rowan precinct

Hattiesburg police responded to a voting precinct Tuesday morning after a verbal altercation ensued.

According to HPD, an officer responded to a "verbal altercation" at the Rowan precinct between two people from opposing parties.

HPD said no one was arrested, and no charges have been filed at this time.

There was no one removed from the location, and no report taken according to HPD PIO Myers-Mitchell.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

