Petal police investigating infant death - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Petal police investigating infant death

By Blair LeDet, Morning Anchor
Connect
Petal police say no foul play is suspected. Source: RNN Petal police say no foul play is suspected. Source: RNN
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

Petal police are investigating an infant death that occurred Tuesday  morning. 

According to Detective Sammy Ray, a four-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital. 

Ray said there is no foul play suspected. 

The baby's body was sent to Jackson for autopsy. 

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly