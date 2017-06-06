Petal police investigating infant death

Petal police say no foul play is suspected. Source: RNN

Petal police are investigating an infant death that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to Detective Sammy Ray, a four-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital.

Ray said there is no foul play suspected.

The baby's body was sent to Jackson for autopsy.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

