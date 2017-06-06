Petal police investigating infant death

Hattiesburg police responded to a voting precinct Tuesday morning after a verbal altercation ensued.More >>
Hattiesburg police responded to a voting precinct Tuesday morning after a verbal altercation ensued.More >>
Covington County Emergency Management officials responded to a train derailment near Lux Crossing north of Sanford Tuesday morning.More >>
Covington County Emergency Management officials responded to a train derailment near Lux Crossing north of Sanford Tuesday morning.More >>
After the polls close, make sure you follow WDAM-TV for all your election result coverage.More >>
After the polls close, make sure you follow WDAM-TV for all your election result coverage.More >>
A dam in Ellisville is being closely monitored in the event it might breach, according to Jones County officials.More >>
A dam in Ellisville is being closely monitored in the event it might breach, according to Jones County officials.More >>
Petal police are investigating an infant death that occurred Tuesday morning.More >>
Petal police are investigating an infant death that occurred Tuesday morning.More >>