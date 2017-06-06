Train derails in Covington County

No injuries were reported. Source: Covington Co. EMA

The train derailed due to a bridge washout. Source: Covington Co. EMA

Covington County Emergency Management officials responded to a train derailment near Lux Crossing north of Sanford Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, according to Covington County Emergency Management Director Greg Sanford.

Sanford said that traffic was briefly impacted at the crossing, but that the crossing is now open to drivers.

Sanford said that roads are still flooded, and urges motorists to use caution when traveling the roads.

It will take officials at least 24 hours to get the train back on the tracks and moving.

