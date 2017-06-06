Train derailment in Covington County cleared

No injuries were reported. Source: Covington Co. EMA

The train derailed due to a bridge washout. Source: Covington Co. EMA

The scene of a train derailment due to a bridge washout after flash flooding has now been cleared.

Covington County Emergency Management officials responded to a train derailment near Lux Crossing north of Sanford Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, according to Covington County Emergency Management Director Greg Sanford.

Sanford said that traffic was briefly impacted at the crossing, but that the crossing is now open to drivers.

