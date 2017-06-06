Train derailment in Covington County cleared - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Train derailment in Covington County cleared

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
The train derailed due to a bridge washout. Source: Covington Co. EMA The train derailed due to a bridge washout. Source: Covington Co. EMA
No injuries were reported. Source: Covington Co. EMA No injuries were reported. Source: Covington Co. EMA
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The scene of a train derailment due to a bridge washout after flash flooding has now been cleared. 

Covington County Emergency Management officials responded to a train derailment near Lux Crossing north of Sanford Tuesday morning. 

No injuries were reported, according to Covington County Emergency Management Director Greg Sanford. 

Sanford said that traffic was briefly impacted at the crossing, but that the crossing is now open to drivers. 

