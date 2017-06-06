HPD seeking public's help locating armed robbery suspects

Photos of the armed robbery suspects sought. Source: HPD

The Hattiesburg Police Department needs the public's help locating three armed robbery suspects.

According to HPD, the incident happened at the Hattiesburg Zoo on Friday.

The three suspects made contact with the victim, and pointed a handgun demanding their personal property, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call 601-545-4971.

