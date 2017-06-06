Dam in Ellisville being monitored for potential breach

This dam has been in Jones co. for 15 years, today is the first day it's flooded over. Source: WDAM

A dam in Ellisville is being closely monitored in the event it might breach, according to Jones County officials.

Jones County Emergency Management Director Marda Tullos said that the Hayes Lake Dam off Highway 590 is being closely monitored.

Tullos said there is no mandatory evacuation at this time, but they have called in a dam safety representative to monitor the situation.

All families near Phillips Road East have been notified that they may be impacted should the dam breach, according to Tullos.

Jones County is expected to have another two or three inches of rain going into Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. We will update information as it becomes available.

