VIDEO: Flash Flooding sends camper floating down Peps Point Road

A camper floats down Peps Point Road after flooding. Source: Abbie Tucker.

Forrest County Emergency Management are asking motorists to avoid Peps Point Road after flash flooding affected the area.

Water overflowed the spillway causing one camper to float down the road.

Forrest County EMA is on scene, according to Paul Sheffield, Forrest County EMA Operations Manager.

No roads are closed, but the National Weather Service has reported that the Bouie River is still rising in Southwest Jones County.

That river rising is going to cause the Leaf River to slightly rise.

NWS does not expect the rivers to reach flood stage.

Some homes have sustained water damage in Rawls Springs.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

