Flash Flooding affecting many Jones County roads

Jones County officials are reporting many roads that are either impassible, experiencing standing water, or are waiting to be assessed.

Here is a list of roads in Jones County affected by the heavy rain this week:

Moselle Seminary Rd, Crosby Rd between Riles Rd and Hwy 590,

300 block of Louie Bullock Rd across bridge

Monroe Rd at Mt Zion Rd.

Creel Rd. and Sandford Rd.

Guthrie Carter Rd. Pittman Rd.

100 block Jenkins Rd, Rainey Rd at Sanford.

Hill Street near the fast stop in Ellisville as well as Duvall St in Ellisville

Impassible bridge on Mclemore Road in Southwest Jones County

A culvert has caved in on Reils Road

400 Block of Guthrie Carter Road

Jones County EOC is also reporting numerous roads flooded with water approaching some homes in the Moselle area.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

