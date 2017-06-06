Forecast: Sunny skies to return Wednesday. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Sunny skies to return Wednesday.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Connect
WDAM First Alert Weather Team WDAM First Alert Weather Team

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

If you are sick and tired of all rain and cloudy skies just hang in there one more day!

For today, expect showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s.

A few showers are possible overnight with lows in the 60s.

Drier air finally arrives on Wednesday and will last into at least Saturday and most days will be sunny!

