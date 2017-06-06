Mississippi State sweeps Southern Miss for regional crown

Mississippi State University rallied from a 5-1 deficit, pulling away to take an 8-6 victory over the University of Southern Mississippi early Tuesday morning to clinch the Hattiesburg Regional championship at rainy Taylor Park.

The second-seeded Bulldogs (40-25) came into Monday’s games having to defeat the top-seeded Golden Eagles (50-16) twice if they were to win the program’s 13th regional crown and move onto a Super Regional matchup at Louisiana State University this weekend in Baton Rouge.

MSU did just that.

Rain pushed back a scheduled 1 p.m. game nearly five hours, but when it did, MSU junior right-hander Jacob Billingsley threw the game of an injury-marred collegiate career.

Billingsley (2-3) threw the first complete game of his career, allowing only a first-inning run, scattering six hits over nine innings as the Bulldogs won the first contest 8-1 to force a winner-take-all second game.

Catcher Josh Lovelady’s first home of his career, a three-run shot, capped a five-run third inning, and first baseman Brent Rooker added a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

The Golden Eagles came out swinging in the second game, taking a 4-1 lead in the first inning on first baseman Dylan Burdeaux’s 12th home run of the year, designated hitter Daniel Keating’s two-run double and second baseman Matthew Guidry’s single.

Shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd’s fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning gave the Golden Eagles a 5-1 edge.

But after Kirk McCarty gave up a single and walk to start the MSU fifth inning, Nick Sandlin was summoned from the bullpen. Sandlin got two outs, but gave up a full-count home run to third baseman Cody Brown to pull State within 5-4.

It was the first home run Sandlin had allowed all year, and only the second he has allowed in his first two seasons at Southern Miss.

Left fielder Hunter Slater sliced his fourth home run of the season to right field in the fifth inning to give the Golden Eagles a two-run cushion, but the Bulldogs continued to claw their way back.

Rooker walked and eventually scored on a double-play grounder to cut State’s deficit to 6-5 in the seventh.

In the eighth, Sandlin sandwiched two walks around a pair of outs. Rooker then popped a ball into shallow right field that fell between three converging Golden Eagles near the foul line. The popup turned into the game-winning two-run single and put MSU up 7-6.

The Golden Eagles threatened after Slater singled to lead off the eighth inning. Braley sacrificed Slater to second, and nearly beat out the bunt for a hit, with Coach Scott Berry coming out for a word with first base umpire Michael Banks.

Slater moved to third on a groundout before Keating hit a chopper deep to the hole at shortstop. Banks called Keating out on a bang-bang play at first base, and Berry discarded his familiar batting helmet to charge the field. After a brief and furious discussion, Berry was ejected.

The Bulldogs added an unearned run in the ninth on Elijah MacNamee’s single. The Golden Eagles, who had won seven times in walk-off fashion in the their final at-bats this season, saw Boyd reach on a two-out single, but Burdeaux popped out to Rooker in foul territory to end Southern Miss’ hopes and season.

Spencer Price (4-1) got the win with three innings of one-run relief. Riley Self picked up his eighth save with two innings of one-hit relief.

Sandlin (10-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits, while walking three and striking out five.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.