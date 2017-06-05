Mississippi Power files rate review regarding Kemper facility

The following is a press release from the Mississippi Public Service Commission:

On Monday, June 5, 2017, Mississippi Power Company filed a rate review proceeding which requests no rate increase and only pertains to the portion of the Kemper County Power Generation Facility that is currently producing electricity by burning natural gas. No assets relative to the lignite coal portion of the plant are included in this filing. Consistent with its duty to protect the public interest, the Commission will review the filing in the manner prescribed by state law and Commission rules and procedures. The Commission will continue to monitor any plans Mississippi Power Company may have for other filings regarding the Kemper facility. As information becomes available, details will be released. A copy of the current filing is available on the Public Service Commission Website.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.