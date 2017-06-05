PHOTOS: Southern Miss and Mississippi State in regional final

After over four hours of rain delay, the Hattiesburg Regional final began at 5:45 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park.

Second-seeded Mississippi State (38-25) won a pair of elimination games Sunday to advance to the final with the top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi (50-14) for the regional title.

The Golden Eagles are undefeated in regional play, meaning the Bulldogs would have to win twice to advance out of the regional. A second game was scheduled for 6 p.m. today if necessary, but it is unclear what time the game would be if Mississippi State were to win the first game.

The winner of the Hattiesburg Regional would face LSU in the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.