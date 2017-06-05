Coroner: Man shot by Petal officer died of multiple gunshot wounds

The Forrest County Coroner said the man shot by a Petal Police Officer Friday died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said Monday a preliminary autopsy report showed the cause of death for Marc Brandon Davis, 34, of Laplace, Louisiana, was multiple gunshot wounds. Benedict said the report did not include how many times or where Davis was shot.

The Petal officer involved has not been identified. Petal Police Chief Leonard Fuller said the officer is on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said witnesses were being interviewed Friday. WDAM 7 reached out to the MBI Monday for an update in the investigation, we have not heard back.

The scene:

According to MBI, the Petal officer responded to a two-car wreck at Leeville Road and Highway 42 around 10 a.m. Friday.

Authorities an altercation between a man involved in the wreck and the officer occurred. MBI said the altercation escalated and shots were fired by the officer.

Davis was transported to Forrest General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Petal Mayor Hal Marx told WDAM 7 News Friday that he was leaving the work to the MBI, but said he was "grateful our officer is alive and supportive of the police department."

