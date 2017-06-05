Southern Eye Center Now Open in Laurel

Southern Eye center opened its third location on Monday.

Southern Eye Center opened a clinic in Laurel to serve Jones County and the surrounding areas. The new clinic is located at 1923 West 10th Street.

Southern Eye Center is an ophthalmology practice with locations in Hattiesburg, Picayune and now Laurel. Southern Eye Center has been providing quality care since 1975.

"We are honored and excited to be able to offer our services to the Laurel community," Southern Eye Center's Dr. Jaime Jiménez said. "No longer will it be necessary to leave Laurel to get the latest technologies, provided by fellowship-trained surgeons in retina, glaucoma, cataracts, refractive, and oculoplastics. This community has continually supported us, and we are grateful. We look forward to better serving the patients in the area."

The new Laurel location of Southern Eye Center tops 10,000 square feet, with state-of-the-art technology and a complete surgical suite, where all offered procedures can be performed. The Laurel clinic is open Monday-Friday, 8 A.M to 5 P.M. Call 601-264-3937 to make an appointment.

