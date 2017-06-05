Police seek counterfeit suspect in Jones County

The Jones County Sheriff's Department and Sandersville Police Department are searching for a suspect in a counterfeit crime.

Sandersville police responded to a call at Dollar General on Front Street in Sandersville on June 3. A white male reportedly purchased $1,800 in phone cards with counterfeit $100 bills. The suspect left in a newer model black Chevy Impala, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

If you have any information regarding the name or location of the subject, please call Sandersville police at 601-283-0427 or Jones County Sheriff at 601-425-3147.

