Victim identified in Laurel death investigation

Laurel police have released the name of the victim in a weekend death investigation.

Kathryn Elizabeth Sinclair was found at Windemere Sub Division Friday at a residence suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Sinclair's name was withheld over the weekend pending notification of kin.

She was transported to SCRMC and then to Forrest General hospital. She died Saturday at FGH.

A suspect was arrested, but has been released with no charges at this time, according to LPD.

LPD issued a statement saying that they are awaiting results from Sinclair's autopsy in reference to the forensic evidence in the case.

LPD is also communicating with the Jones County District Attorney and his staff to make sure proper course of action is taken in the case, according to Captain Tommy Cox with LPD.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

