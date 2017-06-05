HPD investigating rape case in Hub City

Hattiesburg police are investigating a rape that occurred in the Hub City.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, the alleged rape occurred at a Hub City residence on south 29th avenue on Friday, and was reported Sunday, June 4th.

Myers-Mitchell added that the suspect and victim were in a previous relationship and knew one another.

The suspect, who is not being identified, is not in custody and no charges have been officially filed according to Myers-Mitchell.

The investigation is ongoing said Myers-Mitchell.

