Pine Belt woman stars in "Law & Order: SVU"

A Petal native recently starred in an episode of the popular television series "Law & Order: SVU."

Jessie Carter was featured in the Conversion episode, which originally aired on May 17.

The actresses played the role of Ann Davenport, a rape victim fighting the first amendment. While reading for this role, Carter started shooting for a romantic comedy called "Weigh." She plays a "polar-opposite" character to Ann Davenport, with blue hair and a nose ring. The movie is set to stream in Netflix sometime in January.

Carter currently lives in New York City and also enjoys acting in plays.

"No matter how many roles I take on or films, or TV shows that I do. one thing is for sure," Carter said. "I hold myself to a standard that others can look at me and they can follow their dreams and do whatever they want."

