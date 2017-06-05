Hattiesburg sends voter cards to those outside of city limits

Hattiesburg sends voter cards to residents outside of city limits, according to the Forrest County Circuit Clerk. Source: WDAM

The City of Hattiesburg sent postcards encouraging residents outside of the city limits to vote in Tuesday's municipal election, according to Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks.

"After investigating, we found there was some redistricting done in our office under the prior administration," she said.

Wilks said the city sent the cards by mistake. She said her office urges those who know they live within the Hattiesburg city limits to vote on Tuesday, June 6, and said she is working to correct the issue.

"If you do not live in the city limits and received a postcard from the City of Hattiesburg, know that we are working with the Secretary of State's Office to get this problem resolved as soon as possible," Wilks said.

