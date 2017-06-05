Hattiesburg sends voter cards to those outside of city limits

Jackie McLaurin has lived in her Hattiesburg home for almost half a century.More >>
Jackie McLaurin has lived in her Hattiesburg home for almost half a century.More >>
The Forrest County Coroner said the man shot by a Petal Police Officer Friday died of multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
The Forrest County Coroner said the man shot by a Petal Police Officer Friday died of multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
A second rain delay has been put in place for the Hattiesburg Regional.More >>
A second rain delay has been put in place for the Hattiesburg Regional.More >>
Southern Eye Center is proud to announce the opening of a new clinic in Laurel, Mississippi.More >>
Southern Eye Center is proud to announce the opening of a new clinic in Laurel, Mississippi.More >>
The city of Hattiesburg sent postcards encouraging residents outside of the city limits to vote in Tuesday's municipal election, according to Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks.More >>
The city of Hattiesburg sent postcards encouraging residents outside of the city limits to vote in Tuesday's municipal election, according to Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks.More >>
The Jones County Sheriff's Department and Sandersville Police Department are searching for a suspect in a counterfeit crime. Sandersville police responded to a call at Dollar General on Front Street in Sandersville on June 3.More >>
The Jones County Sheriff's Department and Sandersville Police Department are searching for a suspect in a counterfeit crime. Sandersville police responded to a call at Dollar General on Front Street in Sandersville on June 3.More >>