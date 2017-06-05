Former Southern Miss Quarterback signs with Seahawks

A capital murder suspect on the run for almost 24 hours was captured by Laurel Police Monday morning.More >>
Former Southern Miss quarterback Austin Davis signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. The Seahawks announced via Twitter that they had signed the veteran backup quarterback, who was a four-year starter at Southern Miss from 2008 to 2012.More >>
A second rain delay has been put in place for the Hattiesburg Regional.More >>
Three Jeff Davis County men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a 2015 homicide that killed one person at a Hub City nightclub.More >>
Members of the Mississippi congressional delegation today announced 42 grants worth more than $7.54 million for infrastructure and safety improvements at local airports throughout the state.More >>
