Former Southern Miss Quarterback signs with Seahawks

Former Southern Miss quarterback Austin Davis signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

The Seahawks announced via Twitter that they had signed the veteran backup quarterback, who was a four-year starter at Southern Miss from 2008 to 2011.

Davis had previously signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos in 2016, but saw no playing time in the regular season. He had previous stints with the St. Louis Rams and the Cleveland Browns.

