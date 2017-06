Hattiesburg Regional in rain delay again

A second rain delay has been put in place for the Hattiesburg Regional.

Southern Miss and Mississippi State were supposed to take the field at 1 p.m. Monday, but rain at Pete Taylor Park has the game postponed until further notice.

Second-seeded Mississippi State (38-25) won a pair of elimination games Sunday to advance to the final with the top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi (50-14) for the regional title.

The Golden Eagles await undefeated, meaning the Bulldogs would have to win twice today to advance out of the regional. A second game, if necessary, is set for 6 p.m. weather permitting.

