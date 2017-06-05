3 indicted in 2015 Club Memories murder

The city of Hattiesburg has had five homicides this year, two of them, happened at Club Memories.

A judge has ordered that Club Memories in Hattiesburg be shut down.

The official closed signs are now on all doors of Club Memories.

Three Jeff Davis County men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a 2015 homicide that killed one person at a Hub City nightclub.

Jimmie Magee, 31, was indicted for second degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm by a Forrest County Grand jury in the 2015 murder of Kenneth Smith, 36, of Purvis.

Smith was killed Dec. 6, 2015 at Club Memories in Hattiesburg according to Hattiesburg police.

According to the indictment, the defendant (Magee) committed multiple crimes which are set out in the following counts of the indictment and that those crimes are chargeable in this indictment with a separate county for each indictment, because the offenses are based on two or more acts or transaction connected together and/or constituting parts of a common scheme or plan on the part of the defendant (Magee).

Count 1: "In Forrest County, on or about Dec. 6, 2015, (Magee) did willfully, feloniously, and without the authority of law kill and murder Kenneth Smith, a human being, while he, the said Jimmie Magee, was engaged in the commission of an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved heart, regardless of human life, although without any permeated design to effect the death of any particular individual."

Count 2: "On or about Dec. 6, 2015, (Magee) did knowingly possess a stolen firearm, to wit: a Glock Model 19.9 mm handgun, the property of (redacted)."

Other suspects indicted:

Romelvin Barnes, of Prentiss- has been indicted for possession of a stolen firearm and accessory after the fact to murder.

Count 1: According to his indictment, "On or about Dec. 6, 2015, did knowingly possess a stolen firearm, to wit: a Diamondback Arms, Inc. .9mm handgun, the property of (redacted)."

Count 2: "On or about Dec. 6, 2015, did unlawfully, willfully and feloniously, conceal, aid and assist Jimmie Magee, knowing said Jimmie Magee had committed the felony of murder-second degree, with the intent to enable said Magee to avoid arrest."

Samuel Walker, of Prentiss- has been indicted for accessory after the fact of murder in the case as well.

The scene Dec. 2015:

A Purvis man was killed Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in a shooting at Club Memories in Hattiesburg, and four people are behind bars in connection to the crime.

Kenneth Smith, 36, was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital shortly after the shooting that took place around 2 a.m. at Club Memories off N. 31st Avenue.

“Police were dispatched to the club and when they arrived they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said.

Below are the people arrested and their charges:

Jimmie Lee Magee, 30, of Prentiss, was charged with murder, and his bond was set at $1 million.

Samuel Walker, 23, of Prentiss, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and his bond was set at $100,000.

Jimarcus Burton, 27, of Prentiss, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and his bond was set at $100,000.

Romelvin Barnes, 22, of Prentiss, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and possession of a stolen firearm. His bond was set at $125,000.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, Smith’s body was sent to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

No court filings have been returned on Jimarcus Burton at this time.