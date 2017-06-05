Keesler Federal Credit Union is coming to Petal

Keesler Federal Credit Union has officially broken ground on its new branch in Petal, MS. Keesler Federal is proud to be joining the Petal Community with this new branch, located at 1119 Evelyn Gandy Parkway, just west of the WalMart Supercenter in front of Lowe’s and Tyner Road. The branch is slated to open in December 2017.

Keesler Federal is well-known in the community for offering financial services at exceptional value. Services in Petal will include full loan and teller services, safe deposit boxes, commercial services and drive through service. Newground is the Design-Build firm for this beautiful new branch.

Established in 1947, Keesler Federal Credit Union is the largest Mississippi-based credit union in the state, with assets of over $2.5 billion. Serving over 200,000 members worldwide, the credit union has 26 branches located in South Mississippi, Jackson, MS, Louisiana and the United Kingdom. For more information about the credit union call 1-888-KEESLER or visit www.kfcu.org.

