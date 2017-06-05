Mississippi Home of Your Own Homebuyer Workshop Set for Jackson

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

Mississippi Home of Your Own (HOYO) will sponsor a free, one-day homebuyer education workshop Sat., June 17, for any residents in Hinds and surrounding counties interested in buying a home. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Meeting Room at the Metrocenter Mall at 3645 Highway 80 West in Jackson.

In its 20th year of service to Mississippi families, HOYO is an award-winning program of The University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies (IDS). HOYO empowers people with and without disabilities to reach their individual dreams of owning and maintaining their own homes. Since 1997, HOYO has assisted more than 685 families in 65 Mississippi counties in becoming homeowners.

Grants are available to eligible borrowers with or without disabilities within the city limits of Jackson through the City of Jackson HOME Partnership program. More information about these grants will be available at the workshop.

HOYO focuses on creating a support system that identifies potential homebuyers, analyzes their housing needs and financial capacity and prepares them for homeownership. Applicants of the HOYO and City of Jackson programs must attend homebuyer education seminars to be considered for financial assistance in purchasing a home.

For more information or to pre-register for the free homebuyer education seminar, call the Jackson office of the IDS at 601.432.6976 or toll free at 1.866.883.4474.

