Clarke Co. capital murder suspect caught in Laurel motel

A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
Members of the Mississippi congressional delegation today announced 42 grants worth more than $7.54 million for infrastructure and safety improvements at local airports throughout the state.More >>
Keesler Federal Credit Union has officially broken ground on its new branch in Petal, MS.More >>
Approximately 280 young women from across the state will make The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus their temporary home June 4-9, as they learn the formula for representative democracy here as delegates to the 69th session of the American Legion Auxiliary Magnolia Girls State.More >>
“Welcome to the Winner’s Circle” is a new non-profit organization founded in Hattiesburg with one of its goals being to teach minority women to serve and lead while finding their light in life. Stellar young girls and women dedicated to education walked across the stage to be honored for their ambition and accomplishments in “A Night Amongst the Stars.”More >>
