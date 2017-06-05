Clarke Co. capital murder suspect caught in Laurel motel

Laurel police arrested a man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder Monday morning, according to Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge.

In a tweet, Hodge said the suspect, Joshua Alan Miller, was taken into custody without incident at the Laurel Ramada Inn.

Prior to his capture, Miller was last seen Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Hotel on Highway 11 off I-59. Authorities warned he was considered armed and dangerous.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said Jones County deputies found a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder believed to be driven by Miller. It was located in a wooded area along I-59 while patrolling.

Sheriff Kemp said the suspect's vehicle is now being processed by the Clarke County Sheriff's Department for the investigation.

According to the Clarke County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, witnesses saw someone jumping or being pushed out of a vehicle on CR 350 close to the city limits of Stonewall around 7 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff Kemp said Chief Street with the Stonewall Police responded and after speaking with the individual, a body was discovered about a quarter mile up the road on CR 350.

After further investigation, deputies identified the victim as John Wayne James. Sheriff Kemp said James suffered an apparent gunshot to the head.

The individual who exited the vehicle told authorities the alleged shooter was Joshua Alan Miller.

