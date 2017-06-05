Forecast: Sunny weather to return by Wednesday. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Sunny weather to return by Wednesday.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

About two more wet days are expected and then finally a weather pattern change will bring in much drier weather to the area  by Wednesday.

For today and Tuesday expect a good chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday into at least Friday with highs in the 80s.

The tropics remain quite.

