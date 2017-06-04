USM-State to meet for Hattiesburg Regional title

Two Mississippi State University pitchers limited the University of South Alabama to just four hits as the Bulldogs eliminated the Jaguars from the Hattiesburg Regional Sunday night with a 7-3 win.

Second-seeded Mississippi State (38-25) won a pair of elimination games Sunday to advance to a 1 p.m. meeting Monday with the top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi (50-14) for the regional title.

The Golden Eagles await undefeated, meaning the Bulldogs would have to win twice Monday to advance out of the regional. A second game, if necessary, is set for 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs collected 12 hits Sunday night, including home runs by Cody Brown, Hunter Stovall and Cole Gordon. In its first game Sunday, State banged out 14 hits on its way past fourth-seeded University of Illinois-Chicago.

Stovall hit a 2-run shot in the fifth inning to erase an 1-0 South Alabama lead, and Brown followed later in the inning with a three-run blast.

Hunter Vansau knocked in a run in the eighth inning on an infield chopper, while Gordon capped the State scoring when he came off the bench to lead off the ninth inning with a home run to left field.

Through seven innings, third-seeded South Alabama (40-21) managed just two hits, but both were solo home runs by Wells Davis in the first and fourth innings.

The Jaguars managed just two more hits over the final two innings, just a few hours after South Alabama had tattooed Southern Miss for 12 hits in an 8-3 loss earlier Sunday.

MSU right-hander Denver McQuary (3-3) allowed two runs on two hits over five innings to pick up the win. He walked five and struck out three.

Peyton Plumlee allowed a run on two hits over the final four innings to pick up his first save of the season.

USA left-hander Andy Arguelles (3-3) lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits.

Brown finished with three hits and three RBI, while Ryan Gridley also had three hits with two runs scored. Stovall added two hits with two RBI.

