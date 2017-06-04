Home runs by Hadley, Braley help USM past South Alabama, 8-3 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Home runs by Hadley, Braley help USM past South Alabama, 8-3

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
Connect
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Third baseman Tracy Hadley and pitcher/designated hitter Taylor Braley hit home runs in a pivotal, four-run fifth inning as the University of Southern Mississippi downed the University of South Alabama 8-3 Sunday afternoon in the Hattiesburg Regional.

Matt Wallner drove in pair of runs as the top-seeded Golden Eagles (50-14) remained the regional’s lone unbeaten team.

Southern Miss, which logged its first-ever 50-win season, will await Monday at 1 p.m. the winner of Sunday night’s elimination game between second-seeded Mississippi State University (37-25) and third-seeded South Alabama (40-20).

The Jaguars defeated the Bulldogs 6-3 Friday night in the regional’s opening round.

Sunday, Southern Miss trailed 2-1 after Colton Thomas’s two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.

But Wallner’s RBI single in the third inning tied the game and Hunter Slater’s sacrifice fly off USA starter Tyler Carr (7-1) a batter later gave the Golden Eagles a lead they never would lose.

Braley launched his 17th home run of the season over the scoreboard in left-center field off reliever Zach Melton for a 4-2 lead with two outs in the fifth inning. Wallner was hit by a pitch, Slater walked and Hadley followed with his second home run of the just over the left edge of the center-field wall for a 7-2 lead.

Hardy’s RBI-single got the Jaguars within 7-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Braley doubled and Wallner added another run-scoring single in the seventh inning for an 8-3 lead off reliever Joey Jones.

Braley (7-2) picked up the pitching victory, allowing three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Home runs by Hadley, Braley help USM past South Alabama, 8-3

    Home runs by Hadley, Braley help USM past South Alabama, 8-3

    Sunday, June 4 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-06-04 23:15:22 GMT

    Third baseman Tracy Hadley and pitcher/designated hitter Taylor Braley hit home runs in a pivotal, four-run fifth inning as the University of Southern Mississippi downed the University of South Alabama 8-3 Sunday afternoon in the Hattiesburg Regional.

    More >>

    Third baseman Tracy Hadley and pitcher/designated hitter Taylor Braley hit home runs in a pivotal, four-run fifth inning as the University of Southern Mississippi downed the University of South Alabama 8-3 Sunday afternoon in the Hattiesburg Regional.

    More >>

  • Mississippi State survives against Illinois-Chicago, 5-4

    Mississippi State survives against Illinois-Chicago, 5-4

    Sunday, June 4 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-06-04 22:49:43 GMT
    Mississippi State's Ryan Gridley celebrates on second base after hitting in a run, putting State on the board as they take on UIC. Source: WDAMMississippi State's Ryan Gridley celebrates on second base after hitting in a run, putting State on the board as they take on UIC. Source: WDAM

    Mississippi State University left-hander Konnor Pilkington dominated for seven innings Sunday as the Bulldogs remained alive in the Hattiesburg Regional by hanging onto a 5-4 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago. 

    More >>

    Mississippi State University left-hander Konnor Pilkington dominated for seven innings Sunday as the Bulldogs remained alive in the Hattiesburg Regional by hanging onto a 5-4 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    Capital murder suspect sought, victim identified

    Capital murder suspect sought, victim identified

    Sunday, June 4 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-06-04 21:20:21 GMT
    Joshua Alan Miller. Source: JCSDJoshua Alan Miller. Source: JCSD

    A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.  

    More >>

    A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly