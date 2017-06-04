Home runs by Hadley, Braley help USM past South Alabama, 8-3

Third baseman Tracy Hadley and pitcher/designated hitter Taylor Braley hit home runs in a pivotal, four-run fifth inning as the University of Southern Mississippi downed the University of South Alabama 8-3 Sunday afternoon in the Hattiesburg Regional.More >>
Third baseman Tracy Hadley and pitcher/designated hitter Taylor Braley hit home runs in a pivotal, four-run fifth inning as the University of Southern Mississippi downed the University of South Alabama 8-3 Sunday afternoon in the Hattiesburg Regional.More >>
Mississippi State University left-hander Konnor Pilkington dominated for seven innings Sunday as the Bulldogs remained alive in the Hattiesburg Regional by hanging onto a 5-4 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago.More >>
Mississippi State University left-hander Konnor Pilkington dominated for seven innings Sunday as the Bulldogs remained alive in the Hattiesburg Regional by hanging onto a 5-4 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
Southern Miss and South Alabama face in Game 4 of the Hattiesburg Regional, with the winner advancing to the Regional final. The loser is scheduled to face Mississippi State in an elimination game later in the day. Earlier in the day, Mississippi State eliminated Illinois-Chicago.More >>
Southern Miss and South Alabama face in Game 4 of the Hattiesburg Regional, with the winner advancing to the Regional final. The loser is scheduled to face Mississippi State in an elimination game later in the day. Earlier in the day, Mississippi State eliminated Illinois-Chicago.More >>
A Sumrall man was killed Friday evening in a crash with an 18-wheeler on Highway 98 in Marion County.More >>
A Sumrall man was killed Friday evening in a crash with an 18-wheeler on Highway 98 in Marion County.More >>