Home runs by Hadley, Braley help USM past South Alabama, 8-3

Third baseman Tracy Hadley and pitcher/designated hitter Taylor Braley hit home runs in a pivotal, four-run fifth inning as the University of Southern Mississippi downed the University of South Alabama 8-3 Sunday afternoon in the Hattiesburg Regional.

Matt Wallner drove in pair of runs as the top-seeded Golden Eagles (50-14) remained the regional’s lone unbeaten team.

Southern Miss, which logged its first-ever 50-win season, will await Monday at 1 p.m. the winner of Sunday night’s elimination game between second-seeded Mississippi State University (37-25) and third-seeded South Alabama (40-20).

The Jaguars defeated the Bulldogs 6-3 Friday night in the regional’s opening round.

Sunday, Southern Miss trailed 2-1 after Colton Thomas’s two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.

But Wallner’s RBI single in the third inning tied the game and Hunter Slater’s sacrifice fly off USA starter Tyler Carr (7-1) a batter later gave the Golden Eagles a lead they never would lose.

Braley launched his 17th home run of the season over the scoreboard in left-center field off reliever Zach Melton for a 4-2 lead with two outs in the fifth inning. Wallner was hit by a pitch, Slater walked and Hadley followed with his second home run of the just over the left edge of the center-field wall for a 7-2 lead.

Hardy’s RBI-single got the Jaguars within 7-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Braley doubled and Wallner added another run-scoring single in the seventh inning for an 8-3 lead off reliever Joey Jones.

Braley (7-2) picked up the pitching victory, allowing three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

