PHOTOS: Southern Miss takes on South Alabama in Game 4

Southern Miss and South Alabama face in Game 4 of the Hattiesburg Regional, with the winner advancing to the Regional final.

The loser is scheduled to face Mississippi State in an elimination game later in the day. Earlier in the day, Mississippi State eliminated Illinois-Chicago.

