Mississippi State survives against Illinois-Chicago, 5-4

Mississippi State's Ryan Gridley celebrates on second base after hitting in a run, putting State on the board as they take on UIC. Source: WDAM

Mississippi State University left-hander Konnor Pilkington dominated for seven innings Sunday as the Bulldogs remained alive in the Hattiesburg Regional by hanging onto a 5-4 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Pilkington had allowed just one hit over the first seven innings, and the second-seeded Bulldogs were cruising with a 5-1 lead before the fourth-seeded Flames ambushed them with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

But Riley Self got the final five outs of the game to pick up his seventh save and the Bulldogs survived before 4,149 at Taylor Park.

MSU left fielder Elijah MacNamee knocked in a pair of runs with a pair of hits as the Bulldogs collected 14 hits off four UIC pitchers.

MacNamee’s single drove in Hunter Stovall in a three-run fourth inning and his double in the fifth put the Bulldogs ahead 5-1.

Second-seeded State (37-25) will play in a 6 p.m. elimination game against the loser of Sunday’s second game between top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi (49-14) and third-seeded University of South Alabama (40-19).

Fourth-seeded Illinois-Chicago (39-17), playing in its first baseball regional since 2008, suffered its second consecutive, one-run heartbreaker in the regional. The Flames lost a 6-1 lead Friday night and fell 8-7 to Southern Miss.

Pilkington (8-5) wound up allowing four runs on four hits in seven-plus innings. He walked two and struck out nine.

UIC right-handed starter Reid Birlingmair (7-5) took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two, striking out seven.

MSU first baseman Brent Rooker, 2017 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, was 2-of-5 with a RBI double. Rooker became the first player in SEC history with 20 home runs, 30 doubles and 75 runs batted in during a season.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.