Sumrall man killed in wreck on Hwy 98

A Sumrall man was killed Friday evening in a crash with an 18-wheeler on Highway 98 in Marion County.

Master Sergeant Brent Barfield with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 98 just east of Armstrong Road.

MHP said the driver of the semi-trailer truck, Michael Ham, was slowing down to make a right turn into a driveway off Highway 98 when a 2009 Chevy pick-up crashed into the back of the truck.

The driver, identified as Brian Case, 36, was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of head injuries by the Marion County Coroner. Case was not wearing a seat belt.

MHP said the driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to Marion General Hospital with moderate injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

Case had been an ICU nurse at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center for 13 years. According to his obituary, Brian had a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and was within six months of completing his Master's Degree to become a Family Nurse Practitioner.

Mason Douglas, who worked with Case at SMRMC for six years, said Case was "a full-time student, father, husband, and nurse that somehow managed to juggle these roles without compromise or neglect."

"The world lost an amazing ICU nurse Friday," said Douglas.

Case leaves behind his wife, Savannah, and three children, Jozy, Noah and Charlee.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Case family with funeral costs. As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, over $22,000 of the $25,000 goal had been donated.

