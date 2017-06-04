Hattiesburg Regional continues with elimination game

Game times have been announced for the Hattiesburg Regional for Sunday.

Two teams will battle to stay alive in the Hattiesburg NCAA Regional in Pete Taylor Park Sunday.

A day-long, record rainfall washed out the two baseball games scheduled Saturday.

Second-seeded Mississippi State University (36-25) and fourth-seeded University of Illinois-Chicago (39-16) started the elimination game at 10 a.m.

This game will be followed by top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi (49-14) against third-seeded University of South Alabama (40-19) at 2 p.m.

Weather permitting, a third game will be played at 6 p.m. with the winner of Sunday’s first game playing the loser of Sunday’s second game.

