Capital murder suspect sought, victim identified

A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.

The suspect, Joshua Alan Miller was last seen Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Hotel on Highway 11.

Jones County deputies recovered a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder believed to be driven by Miller in the same area.

Sheriff Hodge said he believes that Miller is still in the county, and should not be approached.

Miller is considered armed and dangerous, according to Hodge.

According to the Clarke County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, witnesses saw someone jumping out of a vehicle on CR 350 close to the city limits of Stonewall Saturday night.

Another call was received about a subject laying in the middle of CR 350 about a quarter mile from the city limits.

After further investigation, deputies determined that John Wayne James had been shot, and Miller would be charged with capital murder.

If anyone has information on Miller's location, contact authorities at 601-425-3147 or 1-855-485-8477.

