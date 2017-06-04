Capital murder suspect believed to be in Jones County

A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.

The suspect, Joshua Allen Miller, was last seen Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Hotel on Highway 11.

Jones County deputies recovered a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder believed to be driven by Miller in the same area.

Sheriff Hodge said he believes that Miller is still in the county, and should not be approached.

Miller is considered armed and dangerous, according to Hodge.

If anyone has information on Miller's location, contact authorities at 601-425-3147.

