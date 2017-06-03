USM students studying abroad safe after London attacks

University of Southern Mississippi reports all students and faculty abroad in the British Studies program are accounted for and safe following the attacks in London Saturday evening.

The two incidents happened around 10 p.m. local time in London. First, a van collided with pedestrians as it sped down the London Bridge. Then nearby, two people were stabbed at a restaurant in the Borough Market.

Prime Minister Theresa May called it a "terrible incident" and said it is being treated as a "potential act of terrorism."

President of the University of Southern Mississippi, Dr. Rodney Bennett, tweeted out this information Saturday evening following the attacks.

USM is aware of the attacks in London. All of our students and faculty members studying there have been accounted for and are safe. — Dr. Rodney Bennett (@USMDrB) June 4, 2017

The Facebook page for Study Abroad Southern Miss also shared information on the students, posting, "All participants of the British Studies Program based in London are safe and accounted for."

In a statement from the London Ambulance Service, there have been at least 20 patients transported to six hospitals across London following the incident on the London Bridge. The statement said there have been a number of people at the scene treated for less serious injuries.

WDAM 7 has reached out to officials at the University of Southern Mississippi for more information on the number of students and faculty in London at this time.

Saturday's attack comes nearly two weeks after 22 people were killed at an Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester and more than two months after a car slammed into a crowd of people on Westminster Bridge.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.