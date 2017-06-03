Southern Miss fans support through rain delay

Record rainfall fell in Hattiesburg Saturday, washing out day 2 of the NCAA Regional at Pete Taylor Park. But, the wet weather didn't keep supporters from setting up on 4th street to standby for the game.

"It never rains on a golden eagle," said USM fan Brett Haro. "We are here to support through and through, thick and thin."

Haro and his friends had two tents just outside The Pete, in a parking lot that would have been packed if it weren't for the rain.

"We are just here having fun, waiting on the game, but might as well have some fun while we're doing it," fan Jamani Johnson said.

Former Southern Miss baseball player Tyler Kee said his group was out in the rain around 10 a.m. Saturday, ready for the day's games. Their trailer running on a generator, with a TV, bar and two tents filled with friends.

"We have no curfew tonight, so we'll be here whenever they get ready to play ball," Kee said. Unfortunately, the games aren't scheduled to start again until Sunday, but Kee said there will be eggs and bacon on the grill in the morning.

"You know, it's been a long time. We remember what it was like on '03 and looked forward to this moment for a long time," Kee said. "Weather or not, we just want to be here to support these guys. It's been a long hard year, they've had a great season, so we just want to support them rain or shine."

A few blocks away from The Pete, Mugshots Assistant Manager Elizabeth Campbell said the restaurant has been busy all day with Mississippi State fans. MSU was set to take on University of Illinois at Chicago in the first game on Saturday morning, which was in a delay before 11 a.m.

"Honestly, half the people who have come in today asked, 'do you know when the game is going to go, do you know when the game is going to start?'" Campbell said.

The NCAA announced games rained out on Saturday will start early Sunday morning, pending any weather conditions. Here is the latest schedule from the NCAA:

10 a.m. - UIC vs. MSU

2 p.m. - Southern Miss vs. South Alabama

6 p.m. - Winner of first game vs. loser of second game

Be sure to download the WDAM 7 Gametime app for the latest on the NCAA Regional and Pine Belt sports. You will get up to the minute scores for the baseball games, video highlights and updated schedules from our reporters at Pete Taylor Park straight to your phone.

Apple users can download The WDAM 7 Gametime app here.

Android users can download The WDAM 7 Gametime app here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.