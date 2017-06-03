Multiple wrecks on I-59 near Exit 80 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Multiple wrecks on I-59 near Exit 80

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Multiple accidents have been reported on Interstate 59 near exit 80 due to an accident that occurred earlier. 

Emergency crews are in the process of cleaning the scene. Motorists should be aware and slow down if approaching the area. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. 

