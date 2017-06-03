Human trafficking awareness group hosts speaker training for volunteers

A group that sponsors billboards to increase awareness of human trafficking in South Mississippi is also training volunteers to speak to people one-on-one about the subject.

Advocates For Freedom hosted a speaker training event in Hattiesburg Saturday morning.

The organization works to end both sex and labor trafficking in Mississippi.

The volunteers will speak to churches, businesses and other organizations.

"Everybody needs to be empowered to know about human trafficking, how to spot it, what is the cause, what is the root and what to do about it," said Susie Harvill, executive director of Advocates for Freedom. "Human trafficking is all of the injustices against our youth, young people and our children, except on steroids. It is just unreal what (victims) go through."

Advocates for Freedom just put up a billboard in Columbia, which includes a 24-hour national hotline and the group's website. It has sponsored other signs in Hattiesburg, Gulfport and North Mississippi.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.