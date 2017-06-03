Two separate accidents occur within minutes of each other in Jones County

Two separate two-vehicle accidents occurred within minutes of each other near the same location in Jones County on Saturday morning.

South Jones and Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the first accident around 7:24 a.m. on Interstate 59 northbound, just south of the Moselle exit, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council.

Two trucks were involved and partially blocking the road, but each car sustained little damage and the drivers were not injured.

A separate accident occurred several yards behind the first involving two cars. One vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage while the other sustained damage to its rear-end. One of the drivers sustained minor injuries, according to the press release.

